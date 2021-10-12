The Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel is back but will be different than previous years. Because of the pandemic, it will not be at Lewis and Clark Community College. This year’s location is 96 Northport Drive in Alton, in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building across from Sherwin-Williams.
The dates for this year’s shopping experience will be Nov. 4-6 with shopping hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each of those days. The Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel Shop will be filled with handcrafted items made by members for the home or to give as gifts to family and friends.
Club members have raffle tickets available now for purchase before the shop opens or will have them available during shop hours Nov. 4-6. First prize for the main raffle will be $1,000 cash. Second prize will be $500, while third prize is a decorated 7-foot revolving Christmas tree. Tickets are $5 for one or five tickets for $20. Business raffle tickets are also available for purchase from Godfrey Women’s Club members. Those tickets are 50 cents each with several options to choose from and prizes donated by local businesses. The drawings for the main raffle, business raffles and the attendance prize will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. You do not have to be present to win.
“The Christmas Carousel is our main money maker for the club,” a press release states. “We want to thank all our guests and patrons from previous years who have supported our endeavors. We raise these funds to provide a scholarship to a deserving woman who is a student at Lewis and Clark Community College.”
To donate to the scholarship or endowment fund, mail a check to Godfrey Women’s Club, P.O. Box 634, Godfrey, IL 62035. Make checks payable to Godfrey Women’s Club and in the memo write Lewis and Clark Scholarship Endowment. To contribute to the club’s other projects, such as the beautification of Godfrey, assisting needy families and the Christmas lights, greenery and bows on the front wall of Lewis and Clark Community College, just write “projects” in the check’s memo.
For more information, email ksteinmann@sbcglobal.net.