Family physicians in several Illinois communities are hosting students from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine through July 30. The students are participating in the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program.
Daniel Holtz, son of Rob and Beth Holtz of Godfrey, is the guest of Timothy Lyons, MD, in Jerseyville.
This experience provides an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of a seasoned physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship service. They will graduate from medical school in May 2023, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice. Since 1981, 2,777 students have participated in the program, which is offered by the school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.
The mission of SIU School of Medicine is to optimize the health of the people of central and southern Illinois through education, patient care, research and service to the community. SIU Medicine, the health care practice of the school of medicine, includes clinics and offices with more than 300 providers caring for patients throughout the region. An international leader in medical education, the school is based in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois. Since 1975, 3,093 physicians have earned SIU medical degrees. For information, call SIU Medicine’s main number, 217-545-8000, or visit siumed.edu.