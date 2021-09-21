The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will provide free dental care for children in need during its 16th annual Give Kids a Smile Day, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.
In order to receive treatment, children must be enrolled in their school’s free/reduced lunch program and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are required, and the clinic will not take walk-ins. To make an appointment or learn more, call 618-474-7200.
“Your child’s oral health is extremely important,” said SIU SDM Director of Community Dentistry Katie Kosten, DMD. “We hope those that qualify take advantage of this free opportunity to get as many of their child’s oral health needs addressed as possible.”
Each year, the SIU SDM provides approximately $50,000 worth of free dental care at the event. Comprehensive care includes examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns and extractions. All dental services will be provided by SIU SDM faculty, students and staff.
Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association.