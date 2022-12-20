American Water Girl Scouts.jpg

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) looks forward to partnering with American Water to deliver a new STEAM (STEM + Art) learning series. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from American Water, Girl Scouts program and community outreach staff will host a six week program titled, “It’s Your Planet – Love It!” for K-5 students in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Belleville. Girl Scouts there will learn about water conservation, water management, watersheds, hydroelectric power, and more. Pictured are Loretta Graham (center), Chief Executive Officer for GSofSI, and representatives from Illinois American Water.