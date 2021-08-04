Tamara Wofford, chief operating officer and senior vice president at GCS Credit Union, has been named the 2021 campaign chair for the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.
“United Way’s support of our region’s nonprofit safety net is critical in making the communities where we live and work more viable, caring and stable,” Wofford said. “As this year’s Tri-Cities Area Division campaign chair, having the opportunity to work alongside dedicated volunteers and staff to address the challenges of these unprecedented times is very exciting and rewarding.”
A Granite City native, Wofford has been with GCS Credit Union for 38 years. Prior to transitioning into her current role of chief operating officer and senior vice president in 2019, she served as the chief financial officer since 1990.
Wofford is a longtime supporter of United Way as an active participant in GCS Credit Union’s annual company campaign. She joined the Tri-Cities Area Division’s auxiliary council in 2019 and went on to serve as the Tri-Cities Area Division’s campaign co-chair last year alongside chair Jeff Kohler, general manager of Weber Chevrolet in Granite City.
“This year’s campaign will be crucial to laying a strong foundation for our neighbors and entire region to rebuild and move forward after the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We are grateful for Tamara’s support of United Way and are confident she will be a strong leader as we work together to make our community healthier and more equitable for all.”
In addition to volunteering with United Way, Wofford sits on the board of directors of the Edwardsville CEO Program. Interested seniors from the three Edwardsville high schools are chosen through an application process. This class inspires these future leaders to be responsible, enterprising individuals that contribute to economic development and sustainable communities.
United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice.