GCS Credit Union employees showed their support for Alton FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) through the credit union’s Growing Community Schools Jean Program.
The program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.
Alton FCCLA was the designated organization in July. Team GCS raised $800 for FCCLA of Alton, a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education. The Alton Redbirds often give back to their local communities; in 2020, Alton FCCLA raised funds for cancer research and provided port pillows for cancer patients. FCCLA has the same focus as credit unions and believes in the “people helping people” philosophy.
