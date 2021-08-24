COVID Vaccine 14.jpg

Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, September 2 in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older. 

WHEN

• Thursday, September 2 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are REQUIRED

• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old

• Pfizer Vaccine will be administered

Schedule your appointment at:

- Website: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/

- Phone: (618) 692-8954, ext. 2

