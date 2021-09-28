Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2021-22 school year will take place on Monday-Friday, October 18-22.
Homecoming Week begins with the Dance on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m., followed by the Homecoming Parade and Powderpuff Game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.
The Homecoming Play and Coronation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., and Homecoming Week culminates with the varsity football game vs. Belleville East on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
2021-22 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events
Saturday, Oct. 16
8 p.m. - Homecoming Dance (Senior Parking Lot)
Tuesday, Oct. 19
6 p.m. - Homecoming Parade - Begins at 2350 Madison Ave., travels north to 27th street, turns left onto 27th street, right onto State St. and into the high school teacher parking lot.
7 p.m. - Powderpuff Game (Kevin Greene Field) - Tickets: $5.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," by John Bishop (GCHS Performing Arts Center). Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: jacob.cowley@gcsd9.net.
Thursday, Oct. 21
7 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," by John Bishop (GCHS Performing Arts Center). Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: jacob.cowley@gcsd9.net.
Friday, Oct. 22
7 p.m. - Football vs. Belleville East (Kevin Greene Field)
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.