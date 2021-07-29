The Gateway Wedding Show will be held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL on Sunday, August 8. The event will feature many different vendors that can help engaged couples personalize their special days.
Remove stress from the wedding planning at the Gateway Wedding Show where couples can meet more vendors in a few hours than they could visit in a month. The show will feature every type of vendor needed for a wedding from cakes and décor to flowers, dresses, venues, and so much more.
The Gateway Wedding Show starts at 1:00 PM and ends at 4:30 PM and is normally held bi-annually in January and August. After cancelling two shows due to the pandemic, the staff at Gateway Convention Center is ready to give couples and vendors a great experience and a chance to connect in-person.
“We are excited to be back! We are focused on creating a fun event. The show is an event that is enjoyable for everyone to attend,” said Ashley Fritz, the Show Producer. “There will be an amazing fashion show to watch, over 70 vendors to meet, and attendance prizes to win. We are also giving away 6 Grand Prizes, which are all valued at $200 each, and a Honeymoon Give-A-Way. On top of all of that, we decided to make this year’s event free to attend.”
All registered engaged couples or event planners will be entered into a drawing for attendance prizes. Limited vendor space is still available. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.gatewaycenter.com/bridal-show/home.
Questions? Please call 618-345-8998.