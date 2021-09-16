To provide residents with secure options to dispose of old documents with personal information, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are teaming up to host a free paper shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Granite City High School, located at 3101 Madison Ave. in Granite City.
“Many of us have documents with personal information like bank statements or old bills piling up at home,” said Stuart. “Shredding these documents is an easy way to prevent identity theft and get rid of paperwork that you no longer need by safely and conveniently disposing of them.”
Stuart’s shredding event is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required for this event. Documents will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of up to two boxes per person. All items to be shredded will be locked in the shred truck to ensure confidentiality before being transported for destruction.
“Please mark your calendar for this event to safely destroy personal documents,” continued Stuart. “I’m glad to bring these services to area residents and look forward to a successful event.”