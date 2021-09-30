The fourth annual Alton Cigar Event created by Derrick & Kathleen Richardson will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 3pm-9pm at Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway in Alton. This is a rain or shine event under the covered outdoor patio. Admission is free to the public.
Bluff City Grill is local restaurant/bar owned by Cathy Gross. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling, and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you. This year we will have DJ Brando, a local DJ handling the music.
“This is the 4th Annual and we are going to keep it going every year. We had to pause in 2020 due to Covid-19, but we are back on track and ready to roll. This event is about networking, fun times, and of course, cigars. There will be plenty of food and drinks available for purchase and plenty of seating. Even if you don’t smoke cigars, come out and enjoy the festivities,” says Derrick D. Richardson.