As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year. When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  

 

To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

 

Blood drive safety 

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. 

 

Clay

 

Louisville

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

Clinton

 

Beckemeyer

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

 

Breese

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

 

New Baden

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

Coles

 

Charleston

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo  - Extra, 921 Madison

Crawford

 

Palestine

11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

Effingham

 

Effingham

11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

 

Mason

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Fayette

 

Ramsey

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street

 

Shobonier

11/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

Greene

 

Greenfield

11/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street

Jefferson

 

Bluford

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street

 

Ina

11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

 

Mount Vernon

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Jersey

 

Grafton

11/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

 

Jerseyville

11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

Madison

 

Alton

11/18/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E 4th St

 

Bethalto

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

 

Edwardsville

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108

11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

 

Godfrey

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

 

Highland

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

 

Maryville

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

 

Troy

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pete's Market, 523 Troy Plaza

Monroe

 

Columbia

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

 

Valmeyer

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive

 

Waterloo

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

Randolph

 

Chester

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

 

Red Bud

11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

 

Sparta

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

11/30/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

 

Steeleville

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

Richland

 

Olney

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

Saint Clair

 

Fairview Heights

11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/24/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/28/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

 

Freeburg

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

 

Mascoutah

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mascoutah Visitor Center, 200 E Main St #101

 

O Fallon

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

Washington

 

Ashley

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

 

Okawville

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106

 

Franklin

 

Gray Summit

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

 

Pacific

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

 

Saint Clair

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

 

Villa Ridge

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd

 

Washington

11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson

 

Arnold

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

 

Crystal City

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

 

De Soto

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

 

Herculaneum

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

 

High Ridge

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

Hillsboro

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

 

Imperial

11/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67

11/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

Saint Charles

 

Augusta

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Community Volunteer Fire Department, 5551 Hwy 94

 

O Fallon

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

 

Saint Peters

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital  Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

 

Wentzville

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

Saint Francois

 

Farmington

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

11/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

Saint Louis

 

Ballwin

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

 

Chesterfield

11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

11/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

11/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

 

Eureka

11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St

 

Fenton

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr

Florissant

11/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

 

Manchester

11/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd

 

Richmond Hts

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

 

Saint Louis

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis  Galleria

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

 

Town and Country

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

 

Valley Park

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

 

Wildwood

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

11/21/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

Saint Louis City

 

Saint Louis

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

Sainte Genevieve

 

Bloomsdale

11/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

 

Sainte Genevieve

11/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

 

Save time during donation 

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

 

Health insights for donors 

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.    

 

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.  

 

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.  

 

*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.

