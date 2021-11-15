As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year. When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30
IL
Clay
Louisville
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Clinton
Beckemeyer
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
New Baden
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison
_______________
Crawford
Palestine
11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Mason
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Ramsey
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street
Shobonier
11/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St
_______________
Greene
Greenfield
11/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street
Ina
11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
Mount Vernon
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
_______________
Jersey
Grafton
11/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr
Jerseyville
11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
11/18/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E 4th St
Bethalto
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
Edwardsville
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108
11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd
Godfrey
11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Highland
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
Maryville
11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
Troy
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pete's Market, 523 Troy Plaza
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,
Valmeyer
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
Waterloo
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
_______________
Randolph
Chester
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street
Red Bud
11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
Sparta
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
11/30/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Olney
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
_______________
Saint Clair
Fairview Heights
11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/28/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
Mascoutah
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mascoutah Visitor Center, 200 E Main St #101
O Fallon
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
_______________
Washington
Ashley
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Okawville
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106
MO
Franklin
Gray Summit
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop
Pacific
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Saint Clair
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Villa Ridge
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd
Washington
11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
Crystal City
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
De Soto
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Herculaneum
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.
High Ridge
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
Hillsboro
11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21
Imperial
11/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67
11/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Saint Charles
Augusta
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Community Volunteer Fire Department, 5551 Hwy 94
O Fallon
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
Saint Peters
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street
11/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
Chesterfield
11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr
11/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place
11/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Eureka
11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St
Fenton
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway
11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr
Florissant
11/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Manchester
11/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd
Richmond Hts
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
Town and Country
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Valley Park
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
Wildwood
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
11/21/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
11/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
Sainte Genevieve
11/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.