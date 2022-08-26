GODFREY – Students at Lewis and Clark Community College enjoyed lunch in The Grove, outside of The Commons, Wednesday, Aug. 24, courtesy of L&C Student Activities. Students returned to campus to begin the fall semester on Monday, heralding in the college’s 52nd school year. Photos by Nathan Woodside, L&C Marketing & PR
