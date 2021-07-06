Website: www.insurewithharris.com
⦁ Brand new
⦁ Giveaways
⦁ Free quotes
115 N. Buchanan St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Welcome to Farmer’s, but especially the Joe Harris Insurance Agency. We’re planning on having a grand opening event once our sign is in place. We’re also doing a giveaway this month with a local business everyone loves, The Brown Bag Bistro. The drawing for that will be next week. Contact us or Brown Bag Bistro and see how you can enter for a chance to win.
We practice a business of caring. At Farmer’s we care about not only our clients, but the community involvement as well. That’s how the idea of giveaways started because we want to highlight small businesses and their owners during this time.
We’ve been around since the 30’s and serving our insureds hasn’t stopped since. In the early 2000’s, Farmer’s became leaders in catastrophe response to help communities when they’ve been affected by disasters.