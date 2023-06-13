[Edwardsville, IL –] Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co. is excited to provide heating and cooling repairs, maintenance, and installation in addition to their electrical services. Locally owned and operated by Rob and Erin Bickle, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling has been serving the Riverbend and surrounding areas with residential and commercial electrical services since 2012. To celebrate the expansion, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling is offering an AC cleaning and check-up for $125.
“Our highest priority is providing quality service at a fair price. That’s why we say we’re ‘Wired to Serve’,” owner Erin Bickle said. “We want our customers to know with confidence they are taken care of from the moment we walk into their home until long after the work is done, no matter the job. No job is too small,” she added. Fully licensed and insured, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling provides customers with a warranty on all of their work.
Owners Rob and Erin Bickle are proud members of the Riverbend community. Rob, an IBEW journeyman electrician of over 30 years, and Erin have served on the board of area non-profits, including Riverbend Family Ministries. Erin currently serves as the Executive Director of Refuge, a local non-profit supporting area children affected by trauma. The owners also support other non-profits in their community through sponsorship.
“As a business and home owner, I realize just how important it is to find quality service. It is my goal that you, as a customer, receive only the best-trained individuals,” said owner Rob Bickle. “We know trust is most important in service, so we formed a fantastic team of employees who share these same values,” he added.
To take advantage of their $125 AC cleaning and check-up special or find out more about the services they provide, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co. can be reached by phone at 618-259-4499, email at info@bickleelectric.com, or by visiting their website at www.bickleelectric.com.
About Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co.: Founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Bickle and based in Edwardsville, Illinois, Bickle Electric, Heating, & Cooling Contracting Co. provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical, heating, cooling, and refrigeration services to the Riverbend and surrounding areas.