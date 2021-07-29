Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.