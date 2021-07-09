On September 4th our community will be Celebrating Our Heroes with a full day of fun that you will be able to taste, smell, see, hear and touch, at the World Wide Technology race track.
Plus there will be something for everyone to enjoy as we recognize and thank those who were deemed essential, who continued their responsibility to their positions, while realizing the potential danger to themselves and to their families. These dedicated people kept us safe and healthy, they kept our store shelves stocked and our homes well furnished. The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County has grouped these professions into 8 groups and every hour on the hour, one of the groups will be recognized and thanked, starting immediately after the opening ceremonies at 11:00. The Granite High School Band will kick off the opening ceremony and London Kimble will be providing our National Anthem. The groups are as follows:
Healthcare Workers / Doctors Nurses/ Pharmacist/Chiropractors
Manufacturers / Processors /Construction
Educators - Teachers / Parents / Librarians /Not-for-Profits
Retail / Grocery / Restaurant/ Service Workers / Realtors
Transportation Bus & Truck drivers / Trains / Barges
Utility / Sanitation / City, County and Postal Workers
Bankers / Insurance / Financial Advisors
Police, Firemen from each of our five cities / Military
In between the recognition and throughout the day there will be activities, music, crafts, foods, and brews
The Kansas City Sanctioned BBQ Competition, Master Series Cook-off / a Hot Air Balloon Festival / a 5-K Run/Walk / to benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis / an Exotic Car Show / with the most exotic and expensive cars in the country.
There will be Go Carts to drive / Craft Beers with Urban Chestnut /Millpond / others coming / great Food Trucks / + GCHS Band Parents’ BBQ
Music all day with the Fabulous Motown Revue/ Country TBA/ & Billy Peek with the Blues!
Plus many Demonstrations with Cars / Trucks/ Military Equipment / plus Craft & Small Business Booths -
Updates on our dedicated website www.rockin’bluesbrewsbbq.com and on the Chamber and Rosemarie’s Facebookpage will keep you informed as to what has been added to our event as well as applications for the BBQ, for Small Business booth as well as craft booths are available. There is no charge for these booths.
There will be a $10.00 parking charge after 9:30 am.
Over the years this Chamber has successfully achieved some huge undertakings. Well, this one is major!
Please plan to spend the day with us, as part of the community, whether as one of the honorees, as a worker bee, as a volunteer, as vendor, or as a resident wishing to thank those hundreds of people who work through the pandemic, facing odds that no one should have to face, and earning them the title of OUR HERO!
Let’s come together as a community thanking and recognizing and honoring those who helped us get through one of the most challenging and difficult times in our lives. Let’s ALL do this on Saturday, September 4th at the World Wide Technology Race Track in Madison, Illinois.
For more information call Rosemarie at 618.876.6400 or 618.593.4501
