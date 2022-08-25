Alton…State Representatives Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) Charlie Meier (R-Okawville), and David Friess (R-Red Bud) are hosting a Telephone Town Hall for residents to talk about state issues and garner feedback from constituents. The conversation will focus on energy prices and other important issues facing state government. The Telephone Town Hall will be on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:30 pm.
Residents will receive a phone call and can stay on the line to tune in. If you do not receive a call and would like to participate, you can call 888-652-0383.
“I encourage residents with questions concerning state government to please join us on Wednesday,” said Rep. Elik. “This telephone town hall will serve as a great opportunity to learn more about the important issues facing state government and get answers to questions which are important to you.”
For more information, residents can call Rep. Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.