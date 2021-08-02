The Edwardsville Garden Club is having its Annual Fall Plant Sale Saturday, August 14, 8 am - 12:00 noon in the St. Mary's Catholic Church Parking Lot, 1802 Madison Avenue, Edwardsville.
