Record $203,000 Raised for AMH Ambulance in 13th Annual Event
ALTON, IL – The deluge of rain that arrived during the 13th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball on Sept. 10 was nothing compared to the flood of generosity by the community. The Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation easily set a record with $203,000 raised – at least 50 percent more than any other year.
“On behalf of the entire EMS staff, we would like to say thank you to our sponsors, donors, and everyone who contributed to the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners, and Fish Hookers Ball,” said AMH EMS manager Jason Bowman. “This event would not have been a success without your continued support.”
A humid Saturday evening at NILO Farms in Brighton turned into thunder, lightning, wind and rain around 8 p.m., but auctioneer Mark Harman kept the live auction going without a stop, and the donations continued at a record pace.
More than 350 people attended the event, which included the ever-popular Homer Clark Quail Flush Championship, which pays tribute to Homer Clark Sr. and Homer Clark Jr. of Alton, who are in the Trapshooting Hall of Fame. There was also
axe throwing courtesy of Riverbend Axe Throwing and Eric Schrumpf State Farm Insurance, plus raffles, a “Best Dressed” competition, the conclusion of the Duck Pluckers online auction, a silent auction and the live auction.
The online auction, held this year for the second time, raised close to $8,300.
An outstanding steak dinner was again served up by the Morrison’s Food and Nutrition staff from AMH, followed by the music of the Glendale Riders.
“It’s hard to find the right word or words to describe the way our community came out to this year’s event,” said AMH President Dave Braasch. “Amazing, phenomenal, heart-warming, thankful are just a few words. When you live and/or work in a community like this that gives it all for others, you have to be grateful and proud. On behalf of Alton Memorial and our EMS teams, I appreciate and thank everyone for their overwhelming support.”
“We saw an increase in the number of local businesses who sponsored this year’s event, which put us on a record pace, and we never looked back” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. “Their support of our first responders and emergency medical care was needed more than ever because we have two ambulances with more than 380,000 miles on them. We are humbled by their generosity and will be able to replace one of those trucks because of them.”
Each year, the Duck Pluckers Ball raises funds for a new ambulance equipped with $125,000 worth of life-saving equipment, such as automated CPR machines, Glidescopes for patients in respiratory distress, Zoll cardiac monitors. Alton Memorial has the only hospital-based ambulance service in the area and serves Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties.
“The EMS team would also like to thank the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, the AMH leadership team, and the Duck Pluckers committee,” Bowman said. “Your continued support allows the AMH EMS team to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the communities we serve with the most updated equipment.”
