The Dream Center of Alton hosted Christmas Experience to serve Kids With Incarcerated Parents as part of its KWIP (Kids With Incarcerated Parents) program. This event was made possible by Prison Fellowship, Angel Tree, The River Church, Imo’s Pizza Bethalto/Wood River and an army of volunteers.
“We work with Prison Fellowship and Angel Tree annually to receive the names of kids in need in Madison and Jersey counties who have a parent who is incarcerated,” Executive Director Dar Bryant said. “The parent submits this information, which is then forwarded to The Dream Center of Alton. We called volunteers in to call every family and verify information with the parent-caregiver left behind to raise the kids while the other parent is incarcerated. We then work with the church congregation at The River Church in Alton to pass out angels for church members to purchase the gifts for the kids. This year, we were so blessed to have all the food provided to us by Imo’s Pizza in Wood River. Volunteer donors stepped up to donate cookies to enjoy and crayons for the kids to color Christmas scenes while at the event. We had live music for our families to listen to and the kids were able to use the gaming area upstairs at the Snyder Center at The River Church. Everyone had a great time and the kids were smiling … that is what means the most to us.”
This event was the relaunch of the KWIP program. During this event, Dream Center staff talked to every parent and identified 45 children who need further assistance throughout the year. The center is calling each parent to schedule appointments to conduct needs assessments for children.
The center needs financial contributions to continue expanding this program and continue serving these families. Families can be assisted in the following areas: help securing housing with landlords who work with The Dream Center, transportation assistance for the child and caregiver, legal services, family strengthening classes, birthday presents, school supplies and clothing for back-to-school, hygiene kits and a referral service for any additional services such as mental health and counseling for children and caregivers as well as employment and continuing education resources for the caregiver.
To donate to The Dream Center of Alton, mail a check to The Dream Center of Alton, P.O. Box 1044, Alton, IL 62002 or via PayPal.
“No donation is too small to make a difference and we are so grateful for donation to serve our families and kids in need,” a press release states.