Dr. Shoichiro Tanaka joins plastic and reconstructive surgery team at Alton Memorial Hospital
Shoichiro Tanaka, MD, MPH, board-certified in General Surgery, has joined the staff of Washington University Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, located in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-6131.
Dr. Tanaka specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgery, hand and wrist surgery, microvascular surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, along with comprehensive skin cancer care.
A native of New York State, Dr. Tanaka earned his medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, with fellowships in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Hand and Microsurgery.
Dr. Tanaka’s interests include cooking international cuisine, travel, singing, percussion and photography.