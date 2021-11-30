Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, awarded nearly $245,000 to 18 nonprofit and community organizations through its annual Community Grants Program. Each organization shares the Foundation’s mission of improving children’s oral health throughout Illinois.
“Ongoing disparities worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic make it difficult for many Illinois children to receive needed oral health care,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “With our annual Community Grants Program, we’re continuing to help alleviate obstacles to oral health care by working hand-in-hand with organizations statewide to make sure Illinois children can access quality health care.”
Since 2012, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Community Grants Program has provided close to $1.5 million in support to organizations that help increase access to oral health care and education. The following Alton organization is among Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s 2021 Community Grants Program recipients:
Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Alton: Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will use its grant for the 2021-2022 Oral Health Education and Access Project, which serves 759 participants enrolled in its Head Start and Early Head Start Programs, including children age 5 and under. Funding will also help provide oral health care and education to expecting mothers for a healthy pregnancy and baby.
Seventeen additional Illinois organizations received 2021 Community Grants from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.
The next Community Grants Program application cycle is tentatively set to begin in fall 2022. For more information on the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation Community Grants Program and/or to support the Foundation, visit deltadentalil.com/community-grants.