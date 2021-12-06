To offer meals to Metro East residents in need, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is giving away 250 free meals next Friday afternoon at Wood River City Hall.
“Many Metro East families wake up every morning not knowing where their next meal will come from,” Crowe said. “By hosting a free meal giveaway event, I hope to provide comfort and stability to our neighbors.”
The free meal giveaway will start at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Wood River City Hall, 111 N. Wood River Ave., while supplies last.
For more information, call Crowe’s office at 618-251-9840.