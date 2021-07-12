To encourage residents to visit her office with comments and concerns, state Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is extending her office hours to accommodate the schedules of working Metro East families.
“With residents and businesses struggling to access recovery resources after the pandemic, my staff is available to bridge the gap. We are offering direct help on Thursday for an extended amount of time,” Crowe said. “I encourage anyone who needs assistance, has ideas or just wants to talk to attend.”
To allow residents the opportunity to access state services and discuss legislative matters directly, Crowe’s Maryville office, located at 35 Executive Plaza Court, will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. The office is typically open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required and can be made by calling (618) 251-9840.