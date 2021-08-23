Motorists unable to visit a driver services facility to renew their driver’s licenses and purchase vehicle stickers will be able to attend a free mobile unit event in Maryville, sponsored by State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) in partnership with the secretary of state’s office.
“The mobile unit is a simpler, more convenient option for residents to receive necessary services without waiting for long periods of time outside a driver services facility,” Crowe said. “I encourage anyone in need of a safe, easy way to renew and pay fees to attend this upcoming event.”
The unit operates like a DMV office and offers driver’s license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers. Attendees must wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules.
Crowe reminds residents that REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit. The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended to May 3, 2023.
In addition, Crowe invites local veterans to utilize this event to add a veteran designation to their driver’s license or state ID. For veteran designation, residents must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services, residents can call the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 1-800-437-9824.
With questions or for additional information, residents are encouraged to contact Crowe’s office at 618-251-9840.
WHO: State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe and Secretary of State Jesse White’s office
WHAT: Secretary of state mobile unit event
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: 35 Executive Plaza Court, Maryville, IL 62062