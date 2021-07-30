A new law signed Friday championed by State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) works to update state practices aimed at protecting older residents.
“Even preceding the pandemic, older residents are a top target for scams, financial exploitation and other abuses,” Crowe said. “To face the growing challenges surrounding abandonment, abuse and isolation, this law creates comprehensive solutions that enact effective change for older Illinoisans.”
Crowe’s proposal includes provisions to enhance protections for older residents by expanding the Adult Protective Services Act to include reports of abandonment. It would also extend the statute of limitations from three years to seven years in cases of theft by deception where the victim is 60 years of age or older or disabled.
The law also strengthens cases of financial exploitation to include potential charges for trusted friends and acquaintances.
“By adding another line of defense for older Illinoisans against financial exploitation and someone they know, the state is taking an active role in protecting their assets,” Crowe said. “Many older residents are vulnerable, and it is critical to have their best interests in mind.”
Under the measure, the Illinois Department on Aging must offer an annual trauma-informed training program for Adult Protective Services employees.
Senate Bill 701 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.