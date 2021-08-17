State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) issued the following statement after her predecessor, former State Senator Bill Haine passed away:
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of a true giant from the Metro East, former State Senator Bill Haine. I had the good fortune to replace Bill in the State Senate in 2019 when he retired. But, I have known him for many years as our professional relationship and friendship began in the Madison County state’s attorney’s office.
"Bill was a dedicated and committed public servant and an even better person. As a U.S. Army veteran and elected official, Bill was a true leader for our region and worked to ensure quality educational opportunities for students across the state. His legacy and accomplishments, as well as many people’s fond memories of his unwavering strength and courage, will last for many years to come.
"Bill, thank you for everything you have done for the 56th Senate District, the Metro East and the state of Illinois. My condolences to his wife, Anna and family, as he will surely be missed.”