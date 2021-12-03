State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with the Illinois Treasurer’s office to bring an I-Cash Event to Alton next Tuesday.
“Unclaimed property is held by corporations, financial institutions, courts, and life insurance companies that have gone dormant,” Crowe said. “I strongly urge any Illinois resident that is available to stop in to check if they have any unclaimed property, experts will be there to help with filing claims and to answer any questions.”
The event will be held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Hayner Library at the Alton Square Mall.
Representatives from the Treasurer’s office will be available to check if residents have a claim to any of the $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds.
For more information on events Sen. Crowe is hosting, contact her district office at (618) 251-9840.