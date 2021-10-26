To recognize the efforts of Metro East small businesses, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is highlighting local recipients of Back to Business grants and encouraging residents to shop local as the holiday season approaches.
“Seven locally-owned businesses were able to demonstrate financial loss from the pandemic, and as a result will receive operating assistance from the state,” Crowe said. “By offering support to small businesses, Illinois is working to provide stability to local economies.”
Awarded a combined $155,000, B2B grant recipients in the 56th Senate District include:
- Bojac’s Sports Bar in Wood River;
- Budget Signs, Trophies and Plaques in Wood River;
- Piasa Body Art in Alton;
- Lovejoy Weddings and Events in Alton;
- Subway in Wood River;
- Quality Inn in O’Fallon; and
- The Wooden Nickel Pub and Grill in Glen Carbon.
The B2B program allocated $250 million in American Rescue Plan dollars for small businesses hurt financially by the pandemic. Grants ranged from $5,000 to $150,000 and could be used to cover a wide range of operations, such as staff and overhead costs.
“If applicable, try to shop, eat and think local this holiday season,” Crowe said. “Purchasing gift cards, telling a friend about services or simply engaging on social media can support our small business community.”
A full list of B2B grant awardees can be found on DCEO’s website.