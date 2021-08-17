To express her respect for the brave men and women who choose to serve their country in uniform, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is highlighting two new laws that strengthen consumer protections and cut down on bureaucracy for military members in Illinois.
“Our state’s military men and women, veterans, and their families endure many challenges in order to keep us safe,” Crowe said. “With these initiatives, Illinois leads the nation in showing appreciation and support for our most courageous heroes.”
Service members and military spouses with nursing, pharmacy or dentistry certifications will be able to return to work in a new community more quickly under House Bill 2776, which requires the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to expedite professional license applications submitted by service members or their spouses within thirty days.
“When families move to the Metro East from other states to work at Scott Air Force Base, it can be a time-consuming process for their families to receive appropriate documentation to start work again,” Crowe said. “By expediting this process, we send a message to incoming military families that we appreciate their service and commitment to our country.”
To prevent service members and veterans from falling victim to misleading marketing and fraud, House Bill 3865 requires private companies that advertise benefits appeal services to publicly disclose identical services are available for free through their county’s veteran service departments.
House Bill 2776 and House Bill 3865 are both effective starting Jan. 1, 2022.