A longtime advocate for making mental health resources more available and affordable, state Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) applauded recent expansions of Illinois’ Medicaid program.
“As our communities recover from pandemic-related hardships, the availability of quality mental health and addiction services is more critical than ever,” Crowe said. “This Medicaid expansion gives veterans and residents more reliable access to enhanced care that fits their unique health needs.”
The omnibus legislation makes several updates to the Illinois Medicaid system, including providing additional support for veterans in need of specialized care and creating a new requirement to allow in-patient status to be granted for anyone experiencing an overdose induced by opioids.
“Mental health is equally as important as physical health,” Crowe said. “With additional resources for veterans and residents suffering from mental strain and addiction, our state is giving communities the tools to support vulnerable populations in times of crisis.”
Senate Bill 2294 was signed into law Tuesday and took effect immediately.