This holiday season, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is collecting toys in partnership with Alton’s Toys for Tots campaign to offer a special Christmas surprise to local children in need.
The toys will be collected starting Monday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 19. Toys for children of all ages can be dropped off at four locations around the Metro East:
- VFW Post 1308, 4445 N Alby St, Alton, IL 62002, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday at 10 a.m.-10 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Crowe’s Maryville District Office, 35 Executive Plaza Ct., Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Crowe’s Wood River District Office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A by appointment only.
- Happy Up, 6654 Edwardsville Crossing Dr., Suite A, Edwardsville, IL 62505, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“To show our appreciation and gratitude, the holiday season is a time we purchase gifts for our loved ones,” Crowe said. “Many families in our communities struggle financially during the Christmas season. I encourage residents to donate new or gently used toys so a child in need can enjoy a gift this season.”
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute toys as Christmas gifts to children in the community.
To make a drop-off appointment at Crowe’s office or for more information on the toy drive, call 618-251-9840.