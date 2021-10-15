The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a combined $15.4 million in grants for statewide wet lab development, and State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is congratulating Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for being named as a recipient of advance biotechnology resources in the Metro East.
“Wet labs allow students to experiment, test and review new technologies and products in a safe, controlled environment,” Crowe said. “By expanding access to biotech education throughout the state, Illinois is supporting the industry’s growth and looking toward the future in medical research.”
Funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, the state has plans to develop eight new wet labs in an effort to improve in research and medicine, grow startups, and make Illinois more competitive in life sciences.
Wet labs are critical to research and development for companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, manufacturing organizations and more. Wet lab space is customized with ventilation to safely handle chemicals associated with biotech research.
The Wet Lab Capital Program advances support for the state’s biotech industry — including expansion of the research and development tax credit for innovators and other tools to attract investment by early-stage companies.
Illinois’ complete list of grant awardees is available on DCEO’s website.