As students return to the classroom this fall, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is joining the Illinois Department of Revenue in reminding parents that they may be able to claim school expenses for their K-12 students on their 2021 Illinois individual income tax returns.
“With kids heading back to school this month, parents are busy shopping for their kids to get them ready for the year ahead,” Crowe said. “School supplies can be expensive for families, and that’s why I encourage parents to save their receipts so they can have extra money in their pockets after tax season.”
The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time K-12 student under the age of 21 to take a 25% tax credit on qualified education expenses, up to a total annual credit of $750.
"Parents invest a great deal in education so I encourage them to take advantage of this valuable savings,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “It is just important for them to remember to keep the receipts for any qualifying expenses, so they are accessible when it comes time to file their taxes.”
Over 206,000 taxpayers claimed the Illinois Education Expense Credit last year. The total amount claimed was more than $65.8 million, with an average credit of $319.
To learn more about the Illinois Education Expense Credit, parents are encouraged to read IDOR Publication 132 and Publication 119 (for home schooled students) located on the department’s website, tax.illinois.gov.