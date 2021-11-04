With Veterans Day approaching, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is asking residents to write friendly, encouraging letters in an effort to thank our heroes in veterans’ homes across the state.
“Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects and stand united for all who have served,” Crowe said. “Writing letters to our state’s heroes is a simple way to honor, recognize, and show appreciation to them.”
Operation Rising Spirit is an initiative of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs that encourages communities to write letters to residents in the care of veterans’ homes in Illinois. At a time when isolation is at a record high, the letters are meant to extend friendly affirmation for the bravery and courage of veterans both throughout their service and the pandemic.
The campaign will focus on the veterans’ homes in Illinois, located in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. To send a message to a veteran or a veteran home, visit Send-a-note. Locations for each of the veterans’ homes in Illinois can be found here, if someone would rather send a physical letter.