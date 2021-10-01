To support local economic recovery during the pandemic, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced $35,000 in Back2Business grants for local businesses and encourages any others eligible to apply before the Oct. 13 deadline.
“It’s a relief to see local small businesses receiving state support,” Crowe said. “This is an encouraging step toward recovery, and with more funds available, I urge eligible Metro East local businesses to apply before the deadline.”
Earlier this week, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced three businesses in the 56th District were awarded a combined $35,000 through the B2B grant program. A complete list of grantees is available on DCEO’s website.
“As our communities find ways to recover from pandemic-related losses, small businesses need our support,” Crowe said. “Financial stability is vital for our economies. By shopping locally, we can all play a role in helping our friends and neighbors get back to normal.”
The B2B program allocates $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for small businesses experiencing COVID-19 losses, and grants will continue to be awarded on a rolling basis with a range of $5,000 to $150,000.
Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply before the Oct. 13 deadline by visiting the DCEO website.