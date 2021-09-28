To ensure quality education resources for students in the Metro East, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced the Mississippi Valley Library District will receive a state grant to fund local mentoring programs.
“This grant will provide an opportunity for students needing extra support, especially in the unprecedented times we’re experiencing,” Crowe said. “I commend the state for investing in our youth.”
The Mississippi Valley Library District in Collinsville received a $13,402 grant to support Project Next Generation, a mentoring program to help students develop technological skills, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.
The secretary of state awarded $530,104 in PNG grants to 28 public libraries statewide this year. Grants were awarded to districts serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.
Residents are encouraged to review the full list of grantees on the Secretary of State’s website.