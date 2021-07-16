Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce a series of public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics later this month that are open to the public with no appointment required.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up:
Monday, July 26, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Top of Da Line Barbershop, 4814 Bond Avenue, East St. Louis;
Wednesday, July 28, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 2001 State Street, East St. Louis; and
Thursday, July 29, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Metro East Worship Center, 1416 Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City.
The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, and a second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.
Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there are no out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine.