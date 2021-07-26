Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce an upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that is open to the public with no appointment required.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up on Friday, August 6, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Puentes de Esperanza, 8 Executive Drive, Suite 200, Fairview Heights, Ill.
The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.
Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.