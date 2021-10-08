COUNTRY Financial Representative Jeff Lauritzen is pleased to support local police officers as a 2021 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Lauritzen presented $1,500 to the Alton Police Department’s K9 Fund on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
“I am so thankful that Jeff Lauritzen and COUNTRY Financial continue to invest in our community,” Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. “They continue to be community partners and we value this relationship.”
Lauritzen presented the donation to support the department and its officers, including the amazing service animals that are a critical part of local law enforcement and keeping the community safe. The fund helps provide each K9 officer with equipment, training, and care.
“This donation will go to our Police K9 fund, which is instrumental for keeping our K9 division functioning,” added Sgt. Michael Morelli, handler for officer Jax. “As a K9 handler, it warms my heart to know that you care for these animals as much as I do.”
Lauritzen made a similar donation to the department last year, part of $3 million provided by COUNTRY Financial in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active-duty service members. Operation Helping Heroes reaches 19 states and supports the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” COUNTRY Financial is continuing the program in 2021 and expanding the opportunity to educators, to help financial representatives further support their local community. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.