COUNTRY Financial Representative Nathan Wittman is pleased to support the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department as a 2021 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Wittman recently presented $1,500 to Sheriff Mike Ringhausen to help purchase cameras for the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our first responders,” said Wittman. “It’s a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to assist Jersey County Sheriff’s Department to positively impact our community.”
“I want to thank Nathan Wittman with COUNTRY Financial for assisting us and making our community a better, safer place to live,” added Ringhausen. “This contribution is going to help us in buying camera equipment that is vital to keep our community safe.”
COUNTRY Financial donated $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” COUNTRY Financial is continuing the program in 2021 and expanding the opportunity to educators, to help financial representatives further support their local community. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.