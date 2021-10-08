COUNTRY Financial Representative V. Deanne Stegeman is pleased to support local police officers as a 2021 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Stegeman recently presented $1,500 to Adopt A Cop at their partner gym Strategic BJJ, 2248 E. Broadway in Alton.
“I’m so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help protect us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our police patrol officers,” Stegeman said. “It’s a small token of our appreciation that I hope will allow the Adopt A Cop program to continue positively impacting our community.”
Adopt A Cop BJJ is a nonprofit, donation-based program that allows active-duty patrolling police officers around the country to train at any Adopt A Cop BJJ-affiliated academy and will pay 100 percent of the officer’s membership until they reach the rank of blue belt. Blue belt is the second-ranked belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and on average it takes 12-18 months to obtain. Having the necessary skills to control dangerous situations will lead to less opportunities for a combative issue to escalate by keeping suspects from gaining control of officers’ weapons and putting the officers in vulnerable positions where they feel the need to use deadly force.
“I’ve been working with law enforcement since 2017, and I’m excited to be working with Adopt A Cop BJJ as one of their affiliate gyms,” Keith Steinacher of Strategic BJJ Alton said. “Programs like this provide necessary training for law enforcement professionals which will ultimately make their jobs safer. I’m thankful for Deanne and COUNTRY Financial for providing donations necessary for this program to thrive.”
COUNTRY Financial donated $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” COUNTRY Financial is continuing the program in 2021 and expanding the opportunity to educators, to help financial representatives further support their local community. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.