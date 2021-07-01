The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporary close Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.
Riverlands Way will be closed beginning the evening of July 3 from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. the following morning of July 4. The road will close again at 7 p.m. the evening of July 4 until 7 a.m. the following morning of July 5, at which time normal access will resume.
Lincoln Shields Recreation Area will be closed beginning the morning of July 2 at 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning of July 4. The area will close again at 7 p.m. the evening of July 4 until 7 a.m. the following morning of July 5, at which time normal access will resume.
For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.