Have you heard that composting is a cool and great thing to do but never asked exactly what it is and how to do it?
Good Dirt Composting Collective (GDCC), a relatively new local grassroots group, is happy to help you with any pressing composting questions you might have.
So, what is composting? Composting mimics what happens naturally in nature when organic matter such as food scraps and leaves break down with the help of worms, microbes, a little water, oxygen and sunlight. Composting is simply an intentional human method that speeds up the process.
Why compost? Besides being a fun science experiment, the final composting product, that wonderful black soil, returns nutrients to often depleted soil, improves the soil structure thereby reducing water requirements and is a natural insecticide. And if that wasn’t enough, composting food scraps diverts them from the landfills where they would otherwise emit methane, a greenhouse gas that is many times more damaging than CO2.
How to compost? You can build a bin or subpod in your yard or purchase a tumbler. For those who prefer to have a small compact indoor method, try worm composting. (It’s not as gross as it sounds!) For restaurants and larger organizations such as schools, churches and nursing homes, there are composting services that practically do all the work for you. Sometimes it even saves you money since your trash is that much reduced.
Who is the GDCC? We are 9 happy composting women. We are affiliated with The Watershed (where we have a link on their website) and Goshen Market. We have spoken at Goshen Market's Sprouts table, to Scouts, and local Rotary Clubs but we’d like to reach more of you.
You can check out GDCC's FB page for all kinds of composting tips.
You can message us on our FB page with any questions about composting and/or if you would like to schedule a presentation/demonstration at your organization.
Composting is easy, it's beneficial for our environment and it’s an activity that the whole family can participate in and learn firsthand the cycle that naturally converts food waste into soil and back to food once again.