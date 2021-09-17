Nate Keener, Ward 7 Alderman announces a meet and greet “Coffee with Keener” event for September 23rd from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at Maeva’s Coffee on Milton Road.
“This is the 2nd in a continuing series of town hall events when residents can ask questions of their local elected leadership, learn about the work being done on their behalf at city council, and provide feedback to make Alton a better place to live,” said Keener.
The event is free and open to all. There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to come and go as they please.
Alderman Keener can be reached at 618-208-7261.