As temperatures get cooler and the winter season approaches, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is inviting residents to participate in a clothing drive to benefit Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills and Operation Blessing in Wood River.
“With less sunshine during the day and lower temperatures at night, I’m hoping individuals will consider donating warm clothes for our less fortunate neighbors,” Crowe said. “Any and all donations are appreciated, but I encourage residents to be mindful when selecting seasonal clothing items.”
The drive begins Friday, Oct. 15 and ends Monday, Nov. 15. Residents can drop off gently-worn clothing to both of Sen. Crowe’s district offices. The Maryville office, located at 35 Executive Plaza Court, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Wood River office, located at Wood River City Hall, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Drop off appointments are not required, but residents can call 619-251-9840 to schedule or get more information.