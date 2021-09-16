Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., Maryville, will offer a drive by Blessing of The Pets on Saturday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and again from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm. You are invited to bring cats, dogs, birds, lizards, snakes, spiders, fish, mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, pot belly pigs, horses, etc. Keep all pets in their appropriate restraints or carriers at all times, and please bring any necessary items needed to clean up after your pet. You are then also invited to join us for an outdoor Praise Service and concert on the church parking lot featuring Our Lord’s Praise Band. The band will begin playing a few minutes before 5:00 pm. Masks and social distancing are not required outdoors (Masks are required indoors. Restrooms will be available in the church building).
To attend the Blessing of The Pets, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just after the church building, and drive towards the playground, where the pastor will be stationed. Pastor Kratzer will give a brief service at 11:00 am, followed by the blessing. Those who wish to walk their pets may feel free to do so on our expansive church campus. You may also drive by at any other time up to 1:00 pm or between 4:00 pm and 4:45 pm to receive a blessing. To leave, you may exit through the other driveway that would have been on your right just before the church on your way in.
For more information on Our Lord’s worship services, visit OurLords.org. In addition to our outdoor services, our in-building livestreamed services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_Wvg4MienAJ2cLwCEuhiw
Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.
For more information, contact:Olivia Cross / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org