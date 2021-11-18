Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a virtual hiring event for Life Skills Instructors on November 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To sign up to be interviewed, visit https://bit.ly/1130LSI on or before November 30.
“Virtual interviews help employers connect with job seekers when they are not in the same physical location,” said Cristina Waddell, Centerstone Talent Acquisition Business Partner. “Since hiring is a human process, we would like to talk with you online to see if you meet the requirements for the job.”
After signing up, you will be sent an email with instructions on how to connect. Please be prepared to join the virtual interview from a quiet place using a desktop or mobile device with a working speaker, microphone, and camera.
Interview dress code is casual. Come as you are, but please be presentable.
“The need for mental health support has never been greater,” Waddell said. “Centerstone serves communities in a wide range of settings — clinic, schools, hospital, residential centers, telehealth and in our patients’ homes.”
What do we look for in new staff members?
“We look for people who want to make a difference and who believe in our mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives,” Waddell said.
Why Centerstone?
“We know that taking care of each other is as important as taking care of our clients,” Waddell said. “We work hard to ensure that you feel welcomed and supported, every step of the way.”
For more information about careers at Centerstone, visit joincenterstone.org. For more information about this event, contact Waddell at Cristina.Waddell@centerstone.org.