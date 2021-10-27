Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral healthcare, will host a four-part series on structural racism November-December via Zoom. CEUs are available and there is no charge to attend.
The series includes:
- · “It’s Not About You: Structural and Systemic Racism” presentation on November 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom
- o Objectives of the training include:
- § Identify different types of racism
- § Education regarding the subject of race creation
- § Insight into the history of structural and systemic racism
- § Understanding of the current systems of structural and systemic racism
- § Participation in an solution-minded discussion
- o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1104Racism
- · “Why Does His Back Look Like That? The Trauma of Racism” presentation on November 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom
- § Knowledge on how race is used to promote division
- § Understanding of why race is used to support divisive principles
- § Knowledge on the effects of division in our society
- § Insight into the obvious and understated traumatic effects of racism
- § Participation in a solution-focused discussion regarding racial trauma and division
- o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1111Racism
- · “Stop Acting Like a Child: The School to Prison Pipeline” presentation on November 18 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom
- § Insight into the impact of racism related to how individuals interact with children
- § Knowledge regarding the damage of labeling a child and how this label can become a self-fulfilling prophecy
- § Insight into the effects of negative disciplinary strategies
- § Knowledge regarding the long-term results of this phenomena
- § Participation in a solution-focused discussion regarding this phenomena
- o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1118Racism
- · “Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma and Suicide Prevention” presentation on December 2 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom
- § Define and discuss racial trauma
- § Review how racism affects collective and individual mental health
- § Gain insight into the implications of racial trauma for suicide prevention
- o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1202Racism
The presenter of the four training events will be Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University – Carbondale (SIU-C). Allen is a third year Sociology Ph.D. student at SIU-C who specializes in race. He is the instructor of record for Sociology 215 Race and Ethnic Relations in the U.S. He has academic training in stratification, race, criminology, research methods, and analysis. Additionally, Allen has decades of lived experience relating to his primary area of study.
Tandra M. Rutledge will serve as a co-presenter of “Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma and Suicide Prevention.” Rutledge is a mental health advocate, consultant, and certified suicide prevention educator. She is the Director of Healthcare Systems Initiative for Project 2025, a national initiative of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention aimed at reducing the annual suicide rate in the US by 20% by 2025. To achieve this bold goal, Rutledge mobilizes and engages partners across the healthcare field and emergency departments, firearms and corrections, as well as influencers and media at the national and state levels to drive policy changes and implement best practices.
“With a master’s degree in clinical psychology and more than 25 years of healthcare, executive leadership, and clinical experience, Rutledge dismantles stigma and cultivates resilience through a social justice and racial equity lens,” said Megan Ragan, Centerstone Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) assistant coordinator. “A highly regarded speaker and trusted subject matter expert, Rutledge fosters deep, honest connections with diverse audiences that heal, inspire, and transform individuals, groups, and organizations.”
Each training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.
For more information, contact Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.
This series is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program.
“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.
The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.
CT3 services include:
- · Direct trauma and treatment services
- · Therapy
- · Care management
- · Professional training and community education
- · Outreach and engagement
- · Screening and assessment
- · Linkages to services and supports
CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:
- · Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.
- · Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.
- · Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.
- · Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.